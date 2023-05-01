Packers announce deals with 12 undrafted free agents, including Brenton Cox

Getty Images

The Packers announced the signings of 12 undrafted free agents Monday. They include an interesting name.

Edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. was dismissed from Georgia and Florida during his career. He participated at the combine and Florida’s pro day, running a 4.82 in the 40 with a 33-inch vertical, a 9 foot 7 broad jump and 24 reps in the bench press.

A five-star recruit, Cox played as a true freshman at Georgia before the Bulldogs dismissed him. He played three more seasons at Florida, with the Gators dismissing him during the 2022 season.

In eight games last season, Cox totaled 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.

Cox recorded 137 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 10 pass breakups in 46 college games, 34 of which were starts.

The Packers’ other signings were Appalachian State fullback Henry Pearson; Ole Miss receiver Malik Heath; Tulane receiver Duece Watts; Florida State tight end Camren McDonald; UAB offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort; Minnesota guard Chuck Filiaga; Illinois State defensive lineman Jason Lewan; San Diego State linebacker Keshawn Banks; SMU linebacker Jimmy Phillips Jr.; Northern Iowa safety Benny Sapp; and Baylor safety Christian Morgan.