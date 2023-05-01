Raiders waive Jalen Elliott, Sebastian Gutierrez

Getty Images

The Raiders have a bunch of incoming rookies and they opened up a couple of spots on their 90-man roster to make room for them on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived safety Jalen Elliott and tackle Sebastian Gutierrez.

Elliott signed to the practice squad in Las Vegas last November. He made his regular season debut with the Lions in 2021 and appeared in eight games, but got cut last May as the Lions made room for that year’s rookie crop.

The Raiders drafted former Georgia safety Christopher Smith in the fifth round.

Gutierrez appeared in one game last season. The Raiders did not pick any offensive linemen during the draft.