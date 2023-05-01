Rams sign 24 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Rams had a large draft class with 14 picks this year and they’re bringing in a big group of undrafted rookies as well.

The team announced the signing of 24 undrafted free agents, which means almost half the spots on their offseason roster are occupied by players in their first NFL seasons. That will help create a very different looking roster than the one that went 5-12 last season.

Among the undrafted rookies is quarterback Dresser Winn. Winn was 232-of-379 for 2,928 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions at UT-Martin last season and also served as the team’s punter in four 2020 games.

The Rams drafted quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round and punter Ethan Evans in the seventh round.

They did not draft a kicker, so remained without one on the roster before signing a pair of rookies. Tanner Brown was 22-of-23 on field goals and 42-of-42 on extra points at Oklahoma State last year while Christopher Dunn was 28-of-29 on field goals and 30-of-30 on extra points for N.C. State.

Incarnate Word linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi, Arizona State cornerback Timarcus Davis, Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis, Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan, Louisville running back Tiyon Evans, Louisville wide receiver Tyler Hudson, N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle, West Virginia wide receiver Sam James, Princeton linebacker Matthew Jester, Memphis safty Quindell Johnson, Rhode Island cornerback Jordan Jones, Wake Forest center Sean Magnin, Youngstown State center Mike Mcallister, Western Carolina cornerback Cameron McCutcheon, Bowling Green tight end Christian Sims, Wake Forest linebacker Ryan Smenda, Florida A&M wide receiver Xavier Smith, Kentucky linebacker Deandre Square, Florida safety Rashad Torrence, Central Florida long snapper Alex Ward, and Boston College linebacker Jaiden Woodbey.