Ravens decline fifth-year option on Patrick Queen

The writing was on the wall for Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen when Baltimore drafted a potential replacement on Friday night, and today it’s official: The Ravens will not pick up Queen’s fifth-year option.

That means the 2023 season will the fourth and final year on Queen’s rookie contract, and he’ll hit free agency in March of 2024.

The Ravens drafted linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round on Friday night, prompting Queen to tweet “Sheesh,” appearing to recognize what the move signaled for his future in Baltimore.

The Ravens chose Queen with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and although he has started all 50 games in his three-year career, they don’t think he’s worth the price of a fifth-year option, and they’re ready to move on.