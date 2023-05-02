49ers name Daniel Bullocks defensive backs coach

Getty Images

The 49ers announced a handful of changes to their coaching staff on Monday, including the appointment of a new defensive backs coach.

Daniel Bullocks will have that title for the 2023 season. Bullocks has been on the 49ers staff since 2017 and he was the safeties coach for the last four seasons. He’s also coached in Jacksonville and on the collegiate level since ending his four-year playing career.

Another former NFL defensive back also has a new title on Kyle Shanahan’s staff. Nick Sorensen will be the defensive passing game specialist and nickels coach after serving as a defensive assistant last season.

The 49ers rounded out the moves by promoting Andrew Hayes-Stoker to assistant defensive backs coach and hiring Cameron Brown as their defensive quality control coach.