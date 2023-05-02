Aaron Rodgers: Everything has been weird and different, but I’m embracing the change

Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a member of the Jets for about a week and he’s still figuring things out in his new home.

Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday that he’s still getting lost around the team’s facility and that “everything has been weird and different” because he’s spent the last “18 beautiful years” in Green Bay. While it’s weird and different, Rodgers also said that the new surroundings have been invigorating as well.

“I definitely feel energized to be in this building and I’m embracing the change. . . . It’s been good to be out there with all the guys and there’s a lot of excitement around here,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers has been taking part in the team’s voluntary workouts since the trade became official last week and said he thinks it is important to be around more often than in past seasons because he’s getting to know so many new people. He’ll be hanging with one of those new teammates on Tuesday night when he goes to the Knicks-Heat playoff game with cornerback Sauce Gardner in the latest installment of Rodgers enjoying the fruits of being a celebrity in his new hometown.