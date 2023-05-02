Adam Trautman agrees to revised deal with Broncos

Getty Images

Tight end Adam Trautman moved to a new team over the weekend and he’ll be playing on a new contract as well.

Denver sent a sixth-round pick to New Orleans to acquire Trautman and a seventh-round selection. Trautman asked the Saints to deal him and his desire to join a new team also led him to accept a revised deal.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Trautman has agreed to a $1.5 million guaranteed salary for the 2023 season. He was due to make a non-guaranteed salary of $2.743 million and will have a chance to make back some of that money in incentives.

Trautman will be reunited with former Saints coach Sean Payton in Denver. He had 60 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns in three years with the Saints.