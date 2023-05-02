Bills sign Poona Ford

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Poona Ford is heading to Buffalo.

The Bills are signing Ford to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Netework.

The 27-year-old Ford has spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018. Last year he played in all 17 games for the Seahawks, with 16 starts, and was on the field for 56 percent of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps and 16 percent of special teams snaps.

At 5-foot-11 and 310 pounds, Ford is a wide body in the middle of the defensive line who should beef up the Bills’ run defense.