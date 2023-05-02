Brad Holmes on potential Jared Goff extension: We’re in a good place right now

Getty Images

The Lions selected quarterback Hendon Hooker in the second round of last week’s draft, but that doesn’t mean the team has soured on Jared Goff.

Goff has two seasons remaining on his contract but that could change. While the quarterback said last month that nothing has been brought to his attention when it comes to a new deal, General Manager Brad Holmes said on Tuesday that the Lions have engaged a bit with Goff’s representation.

“Yeah, we’ve had a dialogue there and we’ve had a dialogue with his agent,” Holmes said in an interview on 97.1 The Ticket. “We’re in a good place right now.”

Goff, 28, has cap hits of $31 million and $31.7 million over the next two seasons and his average annual salary of $33.5 million now ranks 12th among quarterbacks.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Goff completed 65 percent of his passes in 2022 for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022.