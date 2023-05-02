Brad Holmes on potential Jared Goff extension: We’re in a good place right now

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 2, 2023, 9:50 AM EDT
Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The Lions selected quarterback Hendon Hooker in the second round of last week’s draft, but that doesn’t mean the team has soured on Jared Goff.

Goff has two seasons remaining on his contract but that could change. While the quarterback said last month that nothing has been brought to his attention when it comes to a new deal, General Manager Brad Holmes said on Tuesday that the Lions have engaged a bit with Goff’s representation.

“Yeah, we’ve had a dialogue there and we’ve had a dialogue with his agent,” Holmes said in an interview on 97.1 The Ticket. “We’re in a good place right now.”

Goff, 28, has cap hits of $31 million and $31.7 million over the next two seasons and his average annual salary of $33.5 million now ranks 12th among quarterbacks.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Goff completed 65 percent of his passes in 2022 for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022.

6 responses to “Brad Holmes on potential Jared Goff extension: We’re in a good place right now

  2. I’m a bigger fan of Goff than most. He will not give up his starting job easily. Wouldn’t be shocked if he is starting for the Lions next year.

  3. Translation.. we are preparing to move forward with a qb on a rookie deal after the next season or two. Then we can spend another 30 mil on defensive playmakers and make a run. This team is no longer rebuilding and is now adding quality depth.

  4. Man…what a time to be an NFL QB…$33.5m is just above middle of the pack in pay…

  5. Yeah sure, we’re in a good place with a QB starter that is a proven failure and was swapped with the former Lions QB that immediately wins the Superbowl after the trade.

    To solidify that “good place” you take a flyer risky pick on an older and injury prone QB in the draft when you should have bolstered your defense.

    This GM is clueless and incompetent. Fix your locker room if you want to be in a good place!

  6. billshistorian says:
    May 2, 2023 at 10:10 am

    _________________

    The entire NFCN is hoping is starting before next year. The L0Lions are going to choke so bad this season, I can’t wait!

    Everyone knows the Vikings are the KINGS of the North. The Lions are our pets!

