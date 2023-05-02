Dolphins not picking up fifth-year options on Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 2, 2023, 3:41 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 01 Dolphins at Patriots
Getty Images

The Dolphins had three first-round draft picks in 2020. One of them, Tua Tagovailoa, had his fifth-year option picked up. The other two will not.

The Dolphins are not expected to exercise the fifth-year option on either offensive lineman Austin Jackson or cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s no surprise, as both Jackson and Igbinoghene have struggled to live up to expectations as first-round picks.

The Dolphins say they expect Jackson to start at right tackle this season, but last year he played in just two games because of two different ankle injuries.

Igbinoghene has been an even bigger disappointment than Jackson, starting just five games through three NFL seasons.

Both Jackson and Igbinoghene are slated to become free agents in March of 2024.

  1. …….yet Chris Grier remains employed, even after blowing three first round picks in the same draft. And oh by the way, they could have had Herbert instead of Tua and Justin Jefferson instead of Jackson, by just picking them instead……….not having to move. The Igbinoghene pick is so profoundly ridiculous, where do you even begin????

