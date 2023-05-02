Henry Ruggs will plead guilty to DUI resulting in death, vehicular manslaughter

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2023, 1:18 PM EDT
Former Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Ordered to Appear In Court Following Fatal DUI Crash
Former Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs will plead guilty to a pair of charges related to the November 2021 car crash that killed a woman in Las Vegas.

Ruggs’ lawyers waived the right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and said that their client will plead guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. Ruggs’ lawyers and prosecutors agreed to a deal that calls for Ruggs to go to prison for three to 10 years, although that still needs to be approved by a judge.

“This resolution is conditioned upon the court accepting the stipulations of the parties,” defense attorney David Chesnoff said during the hearing, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “In the event that the court does not accept the stipulations, Mr. Ruggs will be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea, proceed to trial and litigate all issues.”

Ruggs is due to appear in front District Judge Jennifer Schwartz on May 10 to formally enter his plea.

  3. 3 years minimum? That’s what he’ll serve. With credit for time served he could be out in no time. What a joke.

  6. good for him and courts need to be lenient on people that claim guilty vs a-holes that think an innocent verdict will give them a shorter sentence

  7. I hate hearing about this, so many lives lost or ruined because of this ridiculous decision to get behind the wheel & drive like a maniac. I can’t imagine what the woman’s family has gone and is going through, especially having to relive this event so publicly

  8. 3 years….with time served and reinstatement from Goodell, he’ll be playing in 2024

    gotta love American ju$tice

  10. Why is this dragging on? Ruggs was driving a car drunk. Ruggs was going 85+ MPH recklessly on a Las Vegas residential surface street. He crossed over, hit a woman who was now trapped in her now burning, damaged car… screaming for her life and her dog. She was incinerated alive while Ruggs was sitting on the curb in the arms of his girlfriend. 3 to 10 years? Really? 25+ years at the least please.

  11. Ended a life in one of the most horrific ways imaginable… and he could be out in 3 years?..

    “Justice System”?

  12. 10 years isn’t enough and that’s worst case scenario. He’ll likely get out after 4 or 5 and that’s pathetic.

  13. I’m a vindictive person so I say commute his sentence. Let him play football again. Write his game checks to the family of the victim (don’t give them to ruggs and have him pay, just write them over to the victims). Then when Ruggs has been milked for every penny he’s capable of making in this lifetime, he can start serving his sentence. I guess he’d get a few more good meals and travel arrangements than he’d deserve, but counting down the days til his hell begins while also compensating the victims is at least a little vindication.

  15. Garbage individual doing garbage things and getting a slap on the wrist. But I’m sure in some way he will twist this into being a victim during the inevitable mea culpa interview.
    He’ll never accept the responsibility of what he did as the “justice” system deems 3-10 years equating to a human and canine life.
    Why be a good person when you can get away with murder? No wonder tis country is going down the crapper.
    If this comment makes it through review I will be shocked.

  16. Let’s remember Ruggs was going over 150 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone. The woman and her dog burned to death. The DA is being way to lenient with giving Ruggs 3-10 years

  17. I certainly agree that a minimum of 3 seems pretty light, but I don’t know anything about Nevada law. In my state, this would be 8-12. And with regard to “time served”, it’s my understanding that he’s been out on bail since right after this happened, so his pretrial jail credit is no more than a couple of days….still, seems light. But I won’t second guess another lawyer without knowing the law of that state…

  18. So, do I understand correctly?

    HR will plead guilty ONLY if the court agrees to the stipulations made by the defendant and his lawyers?

    But if the court rejects the stipulations, then HR says the equivalent of “Oops. I take it back. I didn’t mean to plead guilty; I am innocent.”, which would then result in the expenses of time, effort, and cost of a trial?

    Seriously?

  19. As tragic as this is, I’ll play devils advocate here. I think the sentence is just fine. Not sure I could live with myself knowing that someone that made a terrible mistake would be spending the rest of their lives in prison for killing a family member of mine. I’d much more prefer they be out doing community service and public speaking about the tradgedy and helping young people make better decisions to prevent more of these. Even if he prevents one person from being killed in another car drinking accident that would make up for it. We’ve all been 21 years old and drove drunk and made a terrible decsions that could have effected the lives of many. We should all be thankful this didn’t happen. The fact that he as to live with that for the rest of his life has to be brutal. Being able to be in the community to make ammends would be much better for his mental state.

