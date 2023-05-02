Jason Licht doesn’t rule out pursuing a veteran quarterback in Tampa

Getty Images

The Buccaneers didn’t draft a quarterback. They could still add a non-rookie at the position.

“Right now we like the competition that’s going on with Baker [Mayfield] and Kyle [Trask], couldn’t be happier with the way it’s going right now, just both of them getting ready to go into training camp,” Licht said on WDAE radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “But we do have a plan. We probably would like to bring in a vet. Just somebody that has been there, done that and can be in that room with them, not necessarily somebody that we think is going to take over the competition. But somebody that can just add to that room. We’ve got a few options that we’re keeping in mind.”

Mayfield and Trask are the only two quarterbacks currently on the roster. Veteran options currently include Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, Mason Rudolph, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, and Chase Daniel.

Three years ago, the Bucs were inclined to pursue Bridgewater if they hadn’t signed Tom Brady.

Trask was a second-round pick in 2021. The Bucs added Mayfield, the first overall pick in 2018, early this year on a bargain-basement deal.