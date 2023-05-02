Jets decline Mekhi Becton’s fifth-year option

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v New York Jets
Getty Images

It’s deadline day for teams to pick up fifth-year options on the contracts of 2020 first-round picks and all signs have pointed to the Jets passing on the chance to exercise their option on tackle Mekhi Becton.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the Jets have done exactly that on Tuesday. Becton would have had a guaranteed salary of $13.565 million for the 2024 season had the Jets exercised the option.

Becton had a solid rookie season as the starting left tackle for the Jets, but he missed all of the 2021 season and all but one game of the 2022 season because of knee injuries.

Becton is now set for free agency after the 2023 season. He will join Duane Brown, Max Mitchell, Billy Turner, and Cedric Ogbuehi as tackle options for the Jets this season.

4 responses to “Jets decline Mekhi Becton’s fifth-year option

  2. Declining 5th year options says everything you need to about the draft pick. Not picking on the jets specifically, but if listen to the media you would never know certain players didn’t live up to their pre draft billing.

  3. I saw the video of Mekhi doing his workout. He looks as though he’s lost a lot of weight, which I’m sure will help stave off the injuries.

  4. Joe Douglas will be out of that seat in 2 years

    “we did a deep dive”

    not deep enough, Joe!

