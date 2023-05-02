JuJu Smith-Schuster picked the Patriots because of Bill Belichick

Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster had options, but he picked the Patriots.

Why?

“Honestly, Bill [Belichick], man,” Smith-Schuster said, via Chris Mason of masslive.com. “Being at a place where he’s a great head coach, and as far as everything else goes, I just feel like I fit here.”

Smith-Schuster spent five seasons with the Steelers and a won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs last season. Now, he’s in New England.

Smith-Schuster played against the Patriots three times in his career.

“When I was in Pittsburgh for five years, we crossed paths multiple times. I respect his game,” Smith-Schuster said. “One thing I’ve learned playing against Bill, is that if he ever double teams you, obviously you’re a key player in his eyes. So, I think back then when he was doing that, I saw it as, ‘OK he respects my game. He respects me.’ Being able to circle back around in Year 7, to be here, kind of shows that he still has that for me.”

Smith-Schuster has had nothing but a positive experience thus far and heaped praise on everything about the organization, including quarterback Mac Jones. Smith-Schuster said the “sky is the limit” for Jones.

“Just being here, honestly, I love it,” Smith-Schuster said. “I can’t express more than what I feel. Just being here. Being a part of this team. We have something special here. I feel like it’s going to show. It’s going to show this year.”