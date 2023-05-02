Packers, Jordan Love work out two-year deal to replace fifth-year option

Posted by Mike Florio on May 2, 2023, 10:11 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Packers won’t be exercising the fifth-year option for quarterback Jordan Love, after all.

They won’t need to.

The team and the player have agreed to a one-year extension, via multiple reports. It reportedly has $13.5 million fully guaranteed, and it’s worth “up to” $22.5 million — which clearly means he has to reach certain playing-time and/or team/individual achievements to get there.

It’s a win-win for the Packers and Love. Green Bay faced the question of whether it would commit to $20.3 million fully guaranteed for 2024. Love faced the prospect of making $2.298 million for 2023 with no security beyond the current season.

If Love meets the various triggers, he’ll make what he would have made under the fifth-year option. He’ll also have significant protection (more than $10 million) against the possibility of playing poorly in 2023, or of getting injured.

It’s a sensible approach for any team with a largely unproven first-round pick entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. In lieu of the option/no-option black-and-white decision, come up with a hybrid approach that gives the player more than he would get in year four, along with the ability to make everything he’d get in year five — if things pan out.

20 responses to “Packers, Jordan Love work out two-year deal to replace fifth-year option

  1. It would appear jordan love has as much faith in himself as does gutekunst and lafleur

  4. Smart. Curious to see how it applies to the Salary Cap. The Rodgers dead cap hit is severe but it is what it is. 2024 cap is under some pressure too from all the restructures to get the cap room to take that $40 mil dead cap hit. Happy to do it though. Had to get Rodgers contract off the books.

  6. “Packers blinked” LOL. Good deal for everyone involved. And the drama was cut to less than 48 hours—- refreshing!

  7. The Packers are blessed with a front office with exceptional mental acuity.

  9. Has any team messed up the benefits of the rookie QB contract more than the packers?

  10. It really is a win-win. Packers made haste to save face on the stupid comments from the GM and Love can get paid to play poorly and/or be hurt.

  11. Good for Love. Good for the Packers. This will be a playoff team. Running game. Defense. Love managing the game with his legs and his arm.

  12. The Vikings drafted Kellen Mond to be Cousins’ replacement. Has Mond been giving an extension yet? Oh, wait …

  13. Has any team messed up the benefits of the rookie QB contract more than the packers?
    ==========

    Pales in comparison to having 7 1st rounders (now 8) AND spending big on defense, and routinely finishing in the lower half of the League.

  14. great move by packers. unproven quaterback with 20 million garanteed is a no go. sad we coudnt reap the benifits of a rookie qb. This year and next year will be his contract year.

  15. emac11 says:
    May 2, 2023 at 10:16 am
    Another W for Gutey and the Packers
    ______________

    What was the other W?

  16. Packers playing chess while the Vikings can’t find the checker board with the 4 missing pieces.

  17. The Vikings drafted Kellen Mond to be Cousins’ replacement. Has Mond been giving an extension yet? Oh, wait …

    Unfortunately, the Vikings like to keep their top 10 QBs instead of running them out of town like we do.

  18. Not to defend Rogers but the decision to draft Love instead of fortifying the offense under a league MVP QB still under contract was strange and might of what sent him over the edge. Kind of like a wife eyeing another man, it would take much in the way of emotional maturity to deal with. It not then we see the kind of ugly divorce just witnessed.

  20. bboyspaulrevere says:
    May 2, 2023 at 10:29 am
    The Vikings drafted Kellen Mond to be Cousins’ replacement. Has Mond been giving an extension yet? Oh, wait …
    <
    Mond was a 3rd round draft pick, it wasn't like the Vikings traded up in the first round to draft someone to sit on the bench for several years instead of giving a 4 time MVP any weapons.

