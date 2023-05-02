Packers restructure Darnell Savage’s contract

The Packers have freed up some more cap space.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team accomplished that by restructuring safety Darnell Savage‘s contract. The team gains $5.464 million in cap space.

Savage was set to have a base salary of $7.9 million this season, which is the final one under his current deal. Absent an extension, moving money into future caps would require the addition of void years to his pact.

Savage has started 59 regular season games and five playoff contests since joining the Packers as a 2019 first-round pick. He has 251 tackles, nine interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in the regular season. He has 17 postseason tackles.

4 responses to “Packers restructure Darnell Savage’s contract

  1. His career started very strong. Really thought he was going to be a good centerfielder.

    He’s been terrible in Barrys “scheme”.. but the coverages have been awful across the board. To the point that I don’t know how any of these guys can be graded fairly.

    Simple fact is though, I don’t know how they can go forward wit him. He’s been THAT bad.

  2. Another down side of these contract extensions is… when u tack on “option years” to spread the money, if they don’t work out, you must cut them rather than just not re-sign them. That means you are not eligible for compensation picks when they move on

  4. “LOVE this dude. Keep him around a long time. 😂”

    He did show some improvement late last season, as in that 75 yard pick six off of Cousins. You like that?

