Panthers agree to terms with fifth-rounder Jammie Robinson

Getty Images

The Panthers have gotten the ball rolling on signing their 2023 draft class.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that they have agreed to terms with safety Jammie Robinson. Robinson was selected in the fifth round on Saturday and is the first player drafted by any team to agree to an NFL contract.

Like all players drafted after the first round, Robinson will sign a four-year deal with the team.

Robinson spent two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State. In two years with the Seminoles, he had 183 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.