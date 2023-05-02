Pete Carroll: Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet will be battling

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2023, 10:39 AM EDT
The Seahawks used a second-round pick to add Kenneth Walker to the roster in 2022 and the running back made a quick transition to the NFL by running 228 times for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie season.

Walker’s success didn’t stop the Seahawks from going back to the well in the second round this year. They took Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA and then added Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh in the seventh round to add further options to the backfield.

During an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained how he sees Charbonnet and Walker co-existing at the top of the depth chart.

“He’s so versatile. He just will fit in and be a great addition. And really, we’re gonna find out how far he can take it in terms of the receiving part of it. We know he’s really good at it. But so is Kenneth, so those guys will be battling,” Carroll said. “And we also went all the way down to get Kenny McIntosh because of his versatility. There’s so many positives about these guys.”

Speaking about running backs in general, Carroll said he has “so much respect for that position and so much regard for what that weighs into our football team.” The team’s draft additions put action behind those words.

3 responses to “Pete Carroll: Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet will be battling

  1. This is what I don’t like about Carroll. Instead, tell the rookie he needs to work his tail off if he even wants to see the field with Walker.

  2. Walker played well in the playoff loss but the defense mailed in the second half …

  3. It sounds crazy to draft a running back early when you have a stud going into his second year.

    I don’t know if it’s bad luck but since Beast Mode the running back roster has not been able to stay healthy. Since then at the end of the season the team has had to sign players off the street for meaningful games.

    Hopefully drafting both of these guys helps the team stay balanced.

