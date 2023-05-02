Raheem Mostert: Mike McDaniel was apologetic about not running it enough in 2022

Getty Images

In 2022, only one team attempted fewer runs than the Dolphins.

For a team coached by a former run game coordinator, that may be somewhat of a surprise. Plus, Miami had four of its regular-season games started by someone other than quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to running back Raheem Mostert, head coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged that at the end of last season.

“One thing [McDaniel] was very apologetic about was we didn’t run enough, and he was going to do his best to change that in coming years,” Mostert said on Tuesday, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Talk like that gets me fired up even more.”

Miami was No. 31 with 390 rushing attempts last season. Tampa Bay was last with 386.

The Dolphins invested in their run game during the draft, selecting running back Devon Achane with the 84th overall pick in the third round. Mostert is welcoming the change to work with the young back.

“It’s going to be fun playing with him,” Mostert said. “Getting a young guy in there to help out in this offense and teach him… what it’s like to be a pro and utilize [him to] help us win games, that’s the ultimate goal. He needs some guidance and I’m willing… to do it.”

Miami did average 4.3 yards per carry last year, which ranked No. 19. With Mostert, Achane, Jeff Wilson, Saloon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin all in tow, the club should be in a position to better run the ball in 2023.