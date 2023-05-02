Reggie Barlow wins XFL coach of the year award

Posted by Mike Florio on May 2, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT
Houston Roughnecks v DC Defenders
Getty Images

The D.C. Defenders emerge from the 10-game XFL season with nine wins. That helped make their head coach the XFL coach of the year.

The league announced the honor on Tuesday, more than a week after the first full season of XFL action since 2001.

Barlow, 51, spent eight years as a player in the NFL. He served as the head coach at Alabama State and Virginia State, two HBCU institutions, from 2007 through 2021.

The Defenders face Bob Stoops and the Arlington Renegades this weekend for the XFL championship.

1 responses to “Reggie Barlow wins XFL coach of the year award

  1. Well they managed to lose one game so the Miami Dolphins alumni can pop their cork.

