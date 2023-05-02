Report: Chris Fowler is replacing Steve Levy on ESPN’s MNF second team

Posted by Charean Williams on May 2, 2023, 7:09 PM EDT
Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan
Getty Images

ESPN is making a change to its second Monday Night Football crew.

Andrew Marchand of The Post reports that Chris Fowler will replace Steve Levy as play-by-play announcer on the network’s second MNF team.

ESPN’s new agreement with the NFL has it broadcasting a total of five extra games that the No. 1 team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman won’t do, including an international game.

Fowler will continue in his role as ESPN’s lead college game-caller.

He recently signed a new deal with ESPN, per Marchand.

Levy worked with analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky last year, but it’s not yet known who will team with Fowler this year.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Report: Chris Fowler is replacing Steve Levy on ESPN’s MNF second team

  2. bigbluedeadhead says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:26 pm

    Basically the same guy

    __________________________

    IDK, I tend to like Fowler better. I think it’s a good move.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.