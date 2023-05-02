Jerick McKinnon re-signs with Chiefs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2023, 2:29 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
During a Monday press conference, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the team struck a deal to bring running back Jerick McKinnon back in the near future.

It didn’t take long for the final pieces of the deal to come togther. Field Yates of ESPN reports that McKinnon re-signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday.

McKinnon ran 72 times for 291 yards and a touchdown while catching 56 passes for 512 yards and nine touchdowns for the Chiefs last season. He ran 19 times for 60 yards and caught five passes for 32 yards in the postseason.

Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are also back in the backfield for the Chiefs, but the team opted to pass on exercising their fifth-year option on Edwards-Helaire’s contract.

UPDATE 3:09 p.m. ET: The Chiefs have officially announced McKinnon’s return.

5 responses to “Jerick McKinnon re-signs with Chiefs

  1. Good re-signing … Mahomes depends on his blocking and catching while Pacheco does the running …

  2. That was a no-brainer and something which Veach telegraphed last week before the draft started.

  3. Great move. He is deadly catching the ball in the flat. Perfect 3rd down back.

  4. Nice to see! He’s an unselfish talent with some great moves and blocking ability. When plays do fall apart, he seems to find a ways to get open and help out.

  5. Excellent. I am So Glad McKinnon is back with the Chiefs. Great Player.

