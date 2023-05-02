Saints waive Jake Luton, Derrick Gore

New Orleans has moved on from a pair of offensive players.

The Saints waived quarterback  Jake Luton and running back Derrick Gore on Tuesday, according to the transaction wire.

Neither Luton nor Gore appeared in a game for the Saints in 2022.

Originally a sixth-round pick in 2020, Luton has spent time with the Jaguars, Seahawks, Dolphins, and Saints.

He started three games for the 2020 Jaguars, losing all three. He’s completed 55 percent of his career passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

As for Gore, he entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2019. His only regular-season playing time came with the Chiefs in 2021. That season he had 361 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns on 59 touches.

He’s also spent time with Washington.

