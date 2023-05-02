Taylor Lewan says he is filing a lawsuit over his 2020 ACL surgery

Taylor Lewan was released this offseason after a nine-year career with the Titans, and he says he will file a lawsuit over a knee injury that he thinks has negatively affected his career.

Lewan had surgery in 2020 to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, and he missed all but two games of 2022 with another right knee injury. Although Lewan offered few details, he suggested that a badly done surgery in 2020 led to the injury in 2022.

“I’m in an unfortunate circumstance where I have had to file a lawsuit against the people and entities that are involved with my surgery from October of 2020,” Lewan said in a video he posted on social media. “Since 2020, this has been — it’s sucked. It’s been tough.”

Lewan said he can’t divulge much about the lawsuit but hopes that all the information becomes public.

“When I can I will definitely share more, when I am able to,” he said. “We all know how lawyers work.”

The 31-year-old Lewan hasn’t said whether he will retire or try to keep playing, but after missing 30 games with knee injuries over the last three seasons, retirement seems likely. And Lewan believes that if he had received better medical care, that wouldn’t be the case.

  2. If you rehabbed it properly after the first surgery you might not have gotten hurt a second time, and at no time did anyone force you to continue playing. Case dismissed have a nice day

  3. this guy is always complaining. you’re 6’7 325, sorry your knee didn’t heal correctly, you played 13 games on it the following season. Sounds like sour grapes. Just accept that you are washed

