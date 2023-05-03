49ers sign QB Brandon Allen

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2023, 8:07 AM EDT
Veteran backup quarterback Brandon Allen is heading to San Francisco.

The 49ers are signing Allen, according to NFL Network.

He’ll be the fourth quarterback on the 49ers’ roster, joining Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. Purdy is recovering from surgery on his throwing elbow, so they wanted another arm in camp. Allen would seem to be a long shot to make the 49ers’ regular-season roster, although he might have a chance if Purdy isn’t ready for the start of the regular season, or if Lance is traded.

The 30-year-old Allen was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016. He has also played for the Rams, Broncos and Bengals. He has started nine games in his NFL career and has a 56.7 percent completion rate, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

6 responses to “49ers sign QB Brandon Allen

  1. Allen is good. He could have had a decent career as a starter if he was given a good opportunity. He could win the Super Bowl with this team.

  2. Probably a training camp arm, but this will be enough for the media to make up 500 new rumors about how Purdy’s career is over, Lance will be traded for a conditional seventh-rounder, Darnold is the new starter and Kyle is plotting to trade for Kirk Cousins.

  3. They would have been better served drafting some O-line players to keep their qb’s healthy.

  4. You can never have too many QBs, especially with Niners, since they all seem to keep getting hurt.

  6. Form an orderly line behind the meat-grinder that is the San Francisco QB job.

