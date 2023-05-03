Aaron Rodgers says he’ll be at “more than half” of the remaining offseason practices

Getty Images

A week ago, new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers created the clear impression that he would be at all offseason workouts. And, for now, Rodgers has been there.

During Tuesday’s appearance with Pat McAfee, Rodgers made it clear that his attendance won’t remain perfect.

Rodgers said he’ll be present for “more than half” of the remaining offseason workouts.

On one hand, that’s a lot more than he has attended in recent years in Green Bay. On the other hand, it’s far from the level of involvement needed to get Rodgers comfortable with new teammates and, more importantly, to get new teammates comfortable with him.

But here’s the reality. When Rodgers eventually skips out on some of the offseason workouts with his new team, the quarterbacks with whom he’ll be competing are quietly present, putting in the work in advance of the season to come. And Rodgers will see plenty of them, from Josh Allen twice to Jalen Hurts to Dak Prescott to Daniel Jones to Deshaun Watson to Patrick Mahomes.

Yes, Mahomes. Who has been to three times the number of Super Bowls as Rodgers in only one third the number of seasons as a starter.

Last year, Mahomes’s willingness to go well above and beyond the call helped prepare the team to move forward without Tyreek Hill. In addition to being present for the offseason workouts, Mahomes gathered pass-catchers in Dallas and shared his insights regarding their skills and abilities with the coaching staff.

This year, Mahomes was throwing to receivers in the draft pool. He basically was helping the team scout talent, getting to know players before they were even on the team.

Maybe Rodgers is good enough to overcome the fact that the quarterbacks he’ll be competing with have made the full and complete commitment. Or maybe, when the season is hanging in the balance, the quarterbacks who put in the extra time and then some in April, May, and June will be better prepared to make the right decision, the right throw, at the right time, to the right player.

It’ll all be forgotten once the season rolls around. Maybe, based on what happened last year with the Chiefs and Packers, it shouldn’t be.