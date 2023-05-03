Ben DiNucci gets tryout with Broncos

Posted by Charean Williams on May 3, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT
Vegas Vipers v Seattle Sea Dragons
Getty Images

Ben DiNucci has earned a tryout with the Broncos at their rookie minicamp, the XFL announced Wednesday.

DiNucci, a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020, played the spring with the Seattle Sea Dragons. He led the league in almost every passing category.

DiNucci was first in passing attempts (421) and yards (2,966) and second in passing touchdowns (23). He completed 64.8 percent of his passes.

That earned him a look-see from the Broncos, who have only Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano behind Russell Wilson.

DiNucci played in three games with one start during his career in Dallas, with all three coming in his rookie season after Dak Prescott was injured. He went 23-of-43 for 219 yards.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Ben DiNucci gets tryout with Broncos

  1. Kid took an opportunity and maximized it. Heck, 31 other teams should have been taking another look at him. He definitely has earned the opportunity.

  2. DiNucci lit up the the XFL. Exciting QB. Definitely deserves another shot in the NFL.

  3. This is Sean Payton sending another message to Russell Wilson. Payton won 62 percent of the games that Drew Brees DIDN’T play during his Saints tenure.

  4. Dinucci is good…he could be even better. Very mobile, hard nose, throws well on the run. However, he has a really bad habit of throwing picks at the worse times and in the redzone. Cure him of that and he’s potentially a solid back-up and even could develop into a starter.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.