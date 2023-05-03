Falcons release John Reid

Getty Images

The Falcons have moved on from a player in the secondary.

Atlanta released cornerback John Reid, according to the transaction wire.

Reid joined the Falcons’ practice squad late last season and signed a futures deal with the club in January. He didn’t appear in a regular-season game for Atlanta last year, but did play three games for the Titans with one start.

The Texans drafted Reid in the fourth round back in 2020. He appeared in 13 games with one start for them that season.

Reid then appeared in 11 games with two starts for Seattle in 2021.