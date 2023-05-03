Father of Mine preorder prize has been awarded

PFT

The weekend before the launch of Father of Mine included a no-purchase-necessary contest. Over this past weekend, I picked a winner, and figured out which item from the PFT barn he would receive.

I used a simple random-number generator to help me pick a winner from the many entries. And the number landed on Dave in Kentucky.

He’s a Bengals fan. I offered him the following items from the barn: (1) Bengals mini-helmet; (2) Boomer Esiason Starting Lineup figure, unboxed; (3) Carson Palmer McFarlane figure, unboxed; or (4) my press box “flip card” from Super Bowl LVI.

He chose the flip card, a fairly unique item that was distributed to everyone who covered the game at SoFi Stadium. I’ll sign it (necessarily making it worth even less money than it is) and send it to Dave.

Maybe we’ll do another one of these in the coming weeks. You don’t need to buy the book to enter. But I’ll always appreciate it if you do.

You might appreciate it, too. First, the ebook is only $4.99. The print version continues to be a mere $13.97.

And it’s actually good. You’ll enjoy it, especially if you enjoy tales about the mob. This one is inspired by actual events from the actual crew that actually ran the town where I grew up.

I just hope I don’t actually end up wearing actual cement shoes at the bottom of an actual body of water.