Giants announce changes to scouting staff

Getty Images

Four days after the end of the 2023 draft, the Giants have announced several changes to the team’s personnel and scouting staff.

The team named Marcus Cooper a national scout and Blaise Bell an area scout. Marquis Pendleton will serve as a pro scout, and Justin Markus will become the team’s scout in the BLESTO Scouting Combine.

Cooper spent the previous five seasons as a Giants area scout, most recently in the southeast. Before joining the Giants, Cooper was with the Bills for seven seasons.

Bell was the Giants’ BLESTO scout the previous three seasons. He first worked for the organization as a pro personnel intern in the 2019 season.

Pendleton served as the team’s BLESTO scout for four seasons before spending the past year as an area scout in the northeast.

Markus was a player personnel assistant for the Giants during the 2022 season.