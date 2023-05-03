In 2025, college football semifinals will dovetail with wild-card weekend

Getty Images

The expansion of the college football playoff field will result in a supersized January football weekend.

Via Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the 2024 adjustment of the postseason tournament from four teams to 12 means that, in early 2025, football fans will enjoy a five-day window of high-stakes football.

It will go like this: college semifinal on Thursday January 9; college semifinal on Friday, January 10; two NFL postseason games on Saturday, January 11; three NFL postseason games on Sunday, January 12; one NFL postseason game on Monday, January 13.

A similar schedule will play out in early 2026. As Wetzel explains it, college football might adjust its schedule to avoid the five-day football free-for-all.

Still, with the NFL squatting on late-season Saturdays, it’s hard to find a clear window if/when college football shifts its schedule to play the semifinal games on the final weekend of the NFL’s regular-season — unless the NCAA bookends Week 18 with a Friday night game and a Monday night game.