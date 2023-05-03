Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick, is arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2023, 10:36 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade
Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who has leveraged the relationship into his own level of celebrity, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Via kctv5.com, Jackson Mahomes has been booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, on $100,000 bond. He faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery.

The charges flow from an allegation that was made in late February at an Overland Park restaurant.

After the video emerged, we chose not to cover the story, since Jackson Mahomes doesn’t play in the NFL. Given that he has made himself into an “influencer” and given the profile he has embraced as the brother of the best player in the NFL, it becomes worthy of coverage.

2 responses to “Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick, is arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery

  1. I’ve seen the video and read some accounts of Jackson’s grossly entitled behavior around Kansas City. Whatever the outcome of these charges, I hope it will result in a much-needed adjustment in his attitude and behavior. I’m not a Chiefs fan, but you have to feel sympathy for Patrick Mahomes and all the NFL stars whose family members and friends use their proximity to boost themselves and embarrass the player.

  2. Speaking on behalf of Kansas City, MO, we cannot stand Jackson! Dude thinks he’s famous because of the hard work and success of his brother. Patrick’s wife isn’t far behind either.

