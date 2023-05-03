Jason Licht: Buccaneers are “really impressed” with Baker Mayfield

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers have a pair of quarterbacks on the roster — veteran Baker Mayfield and 2021 second-rounder Kyle Trask. G.M. Jason Licht is very pleased with the former No. 1 overall pick who joined Tampa Bay in free agency.

“Baker’s been fantastic here getting adjusted to his teammates and the culture here,” Licht said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Everybody, our staff, everbody downstairs has been really, really impressed with how he’s handled himself so far. And then Kyle is just the Steady Eddie. He hasn’t changed. He works very hard. He’s very smart. Nothing seems to rattle Kyle. And that goes all the way back to his high school days waiting for his opportunity and then thriving when it comes up. So this is going to be a really, really, interesting competition all the way through [training] camp. Because it truly is going to be a competition. And I know that they’re both very excited to get this thing going.”

Mayfield has had a couple of very good seasons. His 2021 campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury. Last year, he ended up in Carolina too late to make much of a difference — and the head coach got fired not long into the season.

Mayfield created a stir with a memorable Thursday night game against the Raiders, only two days after becoming a Ram. He’s still got some good football left, and he should be able to win the job in Tampa and turn his career around.