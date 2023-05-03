Joey Porter Jr. plans to wear No. 24 in honor of Ike Taylor

Getty Images

Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. grew up around the team because his father played in Pittsburgh for eight years. And Porter Jr. will wear the jersey number of one of his father’s former teammates.

Ike Taylor, who played with Joey Porter Sr. from 2003 to 2006, told Dave Dameshek on the Minus Three Podcast that Porter Sr. told him his son plans to wear his old No. 24 jersey.

“Joey Porter Sr., was like, ‘He’s going to wear that 2-4 in honor of Uncle Ike,’. I was like, ‘Oh, hell yeah,'” Taylor said. “When I saw that this morning in the group text, I was like, that’s pretty damn cool.”

Taylor said he’s been in the younger Porter’s life a long time.

“I knew Joey Porter Jr. when he was small, like when he was born,” Taylor said.

And now Porter Jr. will do Taylor the honor of wearing his number.