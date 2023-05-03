Kirk Cousins: I want to be with the Vikings, so hopefully I can earn the right to do that

While quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering the last year of his contract with the Vikings, he’s hoping it won’t be the last season he’s with the club.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said over the weekend that the door is not closed on a potential extension for Cousins — though at this point that seems unlikely.

On Wednesday, Cousins said that his mindset hasn’t changed even with his contract situation and that he’d still like to finish his career with the Vikings.

I want to be in Minnesota. That’s kind of a no-brainer, so hopefully we can earn the right to do that,” Cousins said in his press conference. “I’ve always said that, when I say I would like to be in Minnesota, there’s a lot of things I’d like to have — you’ve got to go earn it. So that’s kind of where I’m at with that.”

When asked about the Vikings looking at quarterbacks in the draft, Cousins said teams always have to do their due diligence. But he’s looking forward to playing at the highest level he can, even without a new deal entering 2023.

“I think in this league, there should never be entitlement. You’ve always got to go play,” Cousins said. “And teams can do whatever they want to do, that’s their prerogative. So, you just go to work, do the best you can. And I’m, again, encouraged and excited because I do think I have a lot of good football ahead of me. So, got to go out there and earn that.

“But I feel positive about the future looking forward. And I go back to how this has kind of been a part of my story.”

Cousins mentioned how he didn’t have any scholarship offers toward the end of his final high school season. And then in college, there was uncertainty about where he’d go entering the draft before Washington selected him in the third round back in 2012.

So, Cousins said, what he’s learned is that he has to just focus on winning games.

“This is my fourth time in this league going into a season with free agency on the horizon — my fourth year of my rookie contract, the two years in Washington after that, and now this. I would just say that to say, it’s more the norm than the exception.

“I think the exception is that you have something penciled in for future years. Most of our locker room has no idea what’s coming in three or four months  — let alone three or four years or next year. So, I feel like I’m one of the guys, if you will. We’re all in this together and that’s the way this league works.”

The Vikings didn’t select a quarterback until BYU’s  Jaren Hall in the fifth round, so Cousins’ starting  job appears safe at least heading into the coming  season. But at this point, things are up in the air for everyone beyond that.

In five seasons with Minnesota, Cousins has compiled a 46-33-1 record as a starter. He’s completed 68 percent of his pass for 20,934 yards with 153 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. In 2022, Cousins threw for 4,547 yards with 29 TDs and 14 picks.

  1. MN isn’t good enough on defense to support a player like Cousins that is more of a supporting piece than a foundational one. Unless and until that D comes together, he’s wasted in MN. Run game needs work too.

  3. The Vikings ship has sailed without winning in the post season again. Time to draft a young QB and build around him……again. The Vikings are toast.

  5. Kirk Cousins is an excellent QB, I wish he would come to Green Bay and wear our waste management uniform.

  6. Of course Kirk Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota, it’s been a very financially lucrative venture for him and his family.
    Why wouldn’t he want to continue that relationship?

    In other news: Jordan Love begins the 2023 season as an official NFL starter, only one postseason win behind Kirk Cousins. 🤣

  7. A few more years of first round playoff losses – if that – at what was it, 300 mil?, I’m sure everyone in Minnesota is up for that.

  8. Kirk should have stayed in Washington all those years ago. The career never really panned out in Minnesota.

  9. I think the Vikings decided they didn’t want Kirk to be their QB much longer when, down 7 with 1:51 left on the clock on 4th and 8, he threw a 3 yard out to a TE who was covered like a blanket and immediately tackled. Can’t blame them, Kirk will always Kirk under the bright lights.

  10. Yeah I would too if I were Kirk. Imagine how much more he would suck without the supporting cast the Vikings consistently put around him. Plus Vikings fans think they are going to the superbowl anytime they win 2 consecutive games. They are perfect for Kirk Cousins empty Stats and bland personality.

  11. Bruh, with all of your short comings, you should play the rest of your career for free.

  12. I can speak for the rest of the MN faithful in saying that we fans, in no way, support a $40mil/yr or more guaranteed contract for Kirk. Keep the contract number manageable, so that we can afford some talent, and win some damn playoff games. Quit curling up in the fetal position when the pocket shifts/breaks down. Move your damn feet or throw that thing away. Quit taking sacks and throwing garbage INTs in crucial moments. Earn the damn extension this time around. Serviceable is not good enough.

  13. I would take a guess and say Kirk will be playing in Minnesota in 2024. I can’t see Hall developing to the degree that he will be the starting QB in 2024. The Eagles drafting Tanner McKee does not mean Jalen Hurts is on the way out. Both the Eagles and the Vikings just took fliers on 2 QBs. Still, I wish the Vikings drafted McKee instead. But we’ll see how things develop.

  14. Of course he wants to stay there. They have paid him crazy amounts of money for not performing in the playoffs and just padding his stats against the bad teams in the regular season or when they are losing by a lot.

  15. While Cousins was 4th best in the league for passing yards in 2022, the top quarterbacks have TD-Int ratios of 3 or better. Mahomes and Burrow and Hurts are 3:1 or better. Cousins is only 2:1.

    So Cousins is a good QB, but not the guy that will get the Vikings to a Super Bowl.

  16. Welp, I guess they gave up on Kellen Mond. Is Jaren Hall going to be developed to replace Cousins? Just asking, so I can see if other fans behave as idiotic as Vikings fans, when the Packers replace long-time QBs. Again, just asking for a friend.

  17. Hopefully the Vikings win the Superbowl and then I wouldn’t mind Kirk finishing his career in Minnesota.

  18. He definitely shouldn’t have stayed in DC, but he also hasn’t done anything in Mind to warrant another huge contract.

  19. Cousins is a good, not great QB. He won’t make the mistakes to sink your team; but he won’t necessarily elevate the play of everyone around him either.
    That said, the saying ‘be careful what you wish’ for applies here. There’s a lot of grumbling from Vikings fans about the guy, but they could do far, far worse than having him as their QB1.

  21. notgonnadoit says:
    May 3, 2023 at 2:19 pm

    Jordan Love > Kirk Cousins
    ===================================
    Um..no. Jordan Love has started 1 game ever & he looked terrible in that game. I am sure he improved but he is a complete unknown. Right now, Cousins destroys Jordan Love. That could change when he ACTUALLY plays games.

  22. Starting qbs wanting to remain with their current team, current city is not novel. It usually takes a badly run team or a terrible city to live in to change that

  24. “Welp, I guess they gave up on Kellen Mond”

    You’re just figuring that out now, when he wasn’t even on our roster last year?

  27. This is about as classy as I’ve seen of a player’s approach a contract season. Excited for what he can do under year 2 of Kevin O’Connell. 13-4 last year wasn’t good enough if it means 1st round exit, got to make some noise in the playoffs this year or he is out.

  28. The “Cousins is earning crazy amounts of money” argument fell flat years ago. Cousins isn’t even in the top 12 highest paid. But you know who is in the top ten? Kyler Murray, DeShaun Watson and Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones, among others who are consistently mediocre.

    The Vikings won a lot of games due to their offense last year. And that’s without a solid OL. Their defense was awful and consistently allowed other teams to stay in the games.

    Anyone blaming Cousins for not winning playoff games just doesn’t understand the game.

  30. MN doesn’t have the.required mental capacity to be a world champion.

  31. Cousins is like JimmyG and maybe Jared Goff, one of the second level not quite franchise QB who will help their teams a lot of games but isn’t quiet good enough to win a SB without more help than a franchise QB would need. In today’s insane QB market, 40mil/yr isn’t unreasonable for a QB that gives their team even that chance of a SB ring. The Vikes could do, and often has done, worse.

