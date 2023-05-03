Micah Parsons is working out in Austin and now weighs 251 pounds

Getty Images

The Cowboys have started their offseason workouts, but one big name has yet to participate.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is working out at The Kollective with Mo Wells in Austin and not the team’s voluntary program. Parsons told Todd Archer of ESPN that he will return to the team facility May 22 when the Cowboys begin organized team activities.

“I just want to increase my explosiveness, add on weight the right way, sharpen it up, eating right and just doing anything possible that I can do the right way to be the best player I can be,” Parsons told Archer.

Parsons, who the Cowboys listed at 245 pounds last season, said he weighs 251 now. He wanted to add more bulk in anticipation of playing more defensive end in 2023.

Nagging injuries to a hand and a knee slowed him some last season, but Parsons still had 13.5 sacks in his second season and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for a second time.

“Those are just growing pains,” Parsons said of his injuries. “I’m just ready to show what I can do.”