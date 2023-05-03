NFL Films to make docu-series on Jerry Jones

Getty Images

The life of Jerry Jones is far too big for A Football Life.

In lieu of Jones being the subject of an episode of the annual NFL Films series, the Cowboys owner and G.M. will have an entire series devoted to his life and times.

NFL Media, Skydance Sports, and the Jerry Jones family announced on Wednesday the development of what they have described as a “defining docu-series about the Dallas Cowboys and the journey of Jerry Jones.”

The story includes Jones’s role “in saving and transforming the franchise, leading a historic set of players and coaches to three NFL titles in the 1990s, and searing his imprint into the global sports business landscape forever.”

“The yet-to-be-titled series [Editor’s note: Please let it be ‘I Found Me Some Gloryhole‘] will reach deep into NFL Films’ vast archive of never-before-seen content, and will trace Jones’ remarkable rise from the son of an Arkansas community store owner to being one of the most innovative and influential leaders in sports,” the announcement declares. (Subtlety has never been a Jones strong suit.)

Based on the announcement, it the docu-series apparently will be a slightly over-the-top exercise in myth making.

“When Jones risked everything to purchase the club in 1989, the team was coming off a 13-loss season and was losing in excess of $1 million a month,” the announcement explains. “Less than a decade later, the Cowboys won three NFL titles and captivated fans around the world with their signature mix of bravado, talent and leadership. In similar fashion, Jones and the Cowboys were at the core of re-inventing the way the NFL’s business equation was constructed, blazing a new vision for marketing, branding, broadcasting and team venues across all of sports.”

It remains to be seen which episode, if any, will be devoted to Jerry’s passion for selling shoes.