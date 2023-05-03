Oshane Ximines to re-sign with Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT
Houston Texans v New York Giants
Getty Images

Edge rusher Oshane Ximines is set to return to the Giants for the 2023 season.

According to multiple reports, Ximines has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal without any other terms disclosed at this time.

Ximines joined the Giants as a 2019 third-round pick and he has appeared in 45 games over his four seasons with the club. He set a career-high with 4.5 sacks during his rookie season and had 24 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season.

Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox, and Elerson Smith are the other options off the edge for the Giants.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Oshane Ximines to re-sign with Giants

  1. Lol and to think Leonard Floyd is still out there and the Giants are preparing to clear cap space with extensions.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.