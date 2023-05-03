Ravens will hold press conference with Lamar Jackson on Thursday

Getty Images

The agreement was reached last Wednesday. It becomes official tomorrow.

The Ravens have announced that a press conference will be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Present will be quarterback Lamar Jackson, G.M. Eric DeCosta, and coach John Harbaugh.

It’s a five-year, $260 million deal. The full details have yet to be released, because (as of Tuesday) the Ravens had not yet filed the contract with the league. Presumably, Jackson will be signing it — and the team will be submitting it — on Thursday.

During a Wednesday interview with #PFTPM, DeCosta answered plenty of questions about the Jackson negotiations and the contract. The video is attached.