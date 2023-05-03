Report: Chiefs agree to terms with Donovan Smith on one-year deal

The Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive tackle Donovan Smith, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The contract is worth up to $9 million.

Smith presumably will play left tackle for the Chiefs, replacing Orlando Brown Jr., who left for the Bengals in free agency. They signed right tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Taylor could “transfer over to the left side.” But Taylor has only 154 snaps of experience at left tackle between college and the NFL.

The Buccaneers released Smith in a cost-cutting move in March, and he had remained a free agent since.

He struggled in 2022 after hyperextending an elbow in the season opener. Smith missed four games with injuries, finished second in the league with 12 accepted penalties for 100 yards and had a pass rush win rate of 78.3 percent and a run block win rate of 64.9 percent, per ESPN.

The Bucs made Smith a second-round choice in 2015, and he started 124 regular-season games.

  1. Charean Williams:

    really appreciate your style

    solid content, heavy on facts & stats

    including info (such as pass rush win rate & run block win rate) really helps provide a more nuanced & fully complete profile of a player

    wish that PFT included such info in all articles about trades & swaps & draft picks & just overall player transactions

    thx for the excellent article !

  2. They should’ve just kept Orlando Brown. We all saw what happened against the Bucs when their line was subpar .

  3. As someone who watched the Bucs last year, this is excellent news for the Bengals, Bills and the rest of the AFC.

    Now if his poor performance was simply due to injury and he’s recovered, perhaps I will eat my words come January or February.

  4. If Reid can make that tackle combo work, he’s a true OL magician

  5. This guy is too damn inconsistent. His best year was 2018, and the 2020 Super Bowl run. Last year. It looked like he was trying to get Brady killed.

  6. Smith got a lot of undeserved hate from Bucs fans. Was he the best LT ? No, but he was decent and durable.

  7. Most buccaneer fans that I talk to all agree that this guy is a penalty machine, fall, start, holidin etc .. he really needs to be coached up

