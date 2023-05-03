Report: Randall Cobb is expected to sign with Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2023, 8:59 AM EDT
It looks like Allen Lazard won’t be the only member of the Jets receiving corps with a history of catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Randall Cobb is expected to sign a one-year deal with the AFC East club. Cobb played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2011 to 2018 and then returned for the last two seasons. He and Rodgers walked off the field together after the final game of the 2022 season, but Wednesday’s news suggests that won’t be the final act of their partnership.

Cobb caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown last year and has 532 catches for 6,316 yards and 47 touchdowns over 130 total games with the Packers.

In addition to signing Lazard, the Jets also added Mecole Hardman in free agency. They had also shown interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but he wound up agreeing to a deal in Baltimore.

Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims are the team’s returning receivers from last season.

23 responses to “Report: Randall Cobb is expected to sign with Jets

  2. AR: “Green Bay doesn’t give me the weapons I need!”

    Also AR: “I need all of the weapons I had in Green Bay!”

  3. With Rodgers as NYJ new GM Jordy Nelson even seeing if he still got it lol

  4. He’s bringing back the ol’ gang so he doesn’t have to work with the younger Jets receivers during the offseason. He can just roll his eyes during games when “they” don’t run routes the way he wants.

  8. Boy howdy, AR sure does like to bring his posse with him wherever he goes, doesn’t he?

  9. In unrelated news…..The Jets announce the signings of Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson and Don Hutson.

  10. 305phinphan says:
    May 3, 2023 at 9:02 am
    AR: “Green Bay doesn’t give me the weapons I need!”

    Also AR: “I need all of the weapons I had in Green Bay!”

    -I wouldn’t exactly call Cobb a “weapon”. Seems more just like a friend he’s trying to keep employed. Cobb might be out of the league if it wasn’t for Rodgers.

  11. This is hilarious. The Jets are the biggest suckers in NFL. Fleeced by the Packers in the trade for Rodgers. Punked by the Patriots and the Steelers on draft day. Signing washed up people like Cobb. Guess what, the Jets have no line. Rodgers is going to get crushed. Manning, Brady, Stafford all won Super Bowls with new teams. Not the Jets. Last place team in the AFC East.

  12. I can envision Rodgers thinking “I’ll show ’em. I’ll show ’em all! I’ll take Lazard, and Cobbie, and any other Packer teammates I can, and we’ll go win it all in New York! That’ll show ’em!”

  14. And now we have a new definition for “cultural appropriation”.

  15. LOL!

    This is beyond juicy. Can you imagine just how badly this will blow up?

  18. This is so telling, it just portends how it’s going to go in NY. The media is salivating, Belichick is smiling. It’s all good.

  19. Would rather have him drag Cobb around than AB. That really made me look at Brady differently. At least Cobb, by all appearances, is a good human being.

  20. Like the Blues Brothers movie…..”We’re getting the band back together”.

  21. Bakhtiari would be there in a heartbeat if it werent for that contract thing

  22. It’s almost like these guys just prefer playing with their buddies, even if they’re worse than who is on the team now. This isn’t recess.

