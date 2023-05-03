Rock Ya-Sin to sign one-year deal with Ravens

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 3, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Ravens are adding a cornerback.

Baltimore is signing veteran Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to multiple reports.

Ya-Sin spent last season with the Raiders after playing his first three years for the Colts. He recorded 45 total tackles with seven passes defensed in 11 games with nine starts.

Indianapolis selected Ya-Sin in the second round of the 2019 draft, trading him to Las Vegas for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue last year.

In all, Ya-Sin has appeared 52 games with 38 starts, recording a pair of interceptions with 27 passes defensed.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Rock Ya-Sin to sign one-year deal with Ravens

  1. Ive always liked Ya-Sin, and am happy he has improved on which team he plays for, again. Playing for guys like Jim Irsay and Mark Davis has got to wear on one’s sanity, as those owners have very little of it left.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.