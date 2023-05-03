Ryan Tannehill: I don’t love Nissan Stadium switching from grass to turf

Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Titans announced that they’ll be switching the Nissan Stadium field from grass to turf for the 2023 season.

Their current starting quarterback doesn’t sound like he’s a fan of the change.

“I don’t love it. I’ve always enjoyed playing on grass more than turf,” Ryan Tannehill said in his Wednesday press conference. “It’s just easier on your body, your joints, your skin as you’re on the ground. But, that’s where we’re at, right? We’ve played a lot of games on turf, we’re going to play a lot more games on turf now.

“I don’t think it affects the quality of the game or anything. But it definitely affects how you feel the next day.”

Tennessee is planning to use monofilament, Matrix Helix Turf with organic infill for their field. The Titans said in their release that they’ll be the first NFL stadium to use synthetic turf with organic infill.

That may end up being better for players’ bodies than most other turf fields. But at first glance, it’s still not a favorable change for one of the team’s most prominent players.