Tom Telesco: No QB contract is a blueprint for Justin Herbert’s deal

Getty Images

In a pre-draft press conference, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said that there were no updates when it came to a contract extension for quarterback Justin Herbert and Herbert said a few days later that there is no timeline in place to get something done.

During the period between those comments, Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year extension with the Ravens that many have pointed to as a blueprint that the Chargers and Herbert can use to map out their own path to a deal. There was a similar reaction to news of Jalen Hurts‘ extension with the Eagles, but Telesco said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that the team does not see any pact as a guide to their own agreement.

“Any time there is a contract signed at that position, yeah, it’s going to come up in conversation,” Telesco said. “I wouldn’t say there is any quarterback contract out there that is a blueprint. I wouldn’t say that at all. But, like anything else, there’ll be contracts that’ll be talked about. We’ll cherry-pick some things out of that contract we like. The agent will cherry-pick some things out of that contract that he likes. In the end, we’ll get to a compromise at some point, something that works for everybody. That’s what we’ll do here. I don’t really have a timeframe for it, to be honest with you, but we’ll get there.”

No contract may provide an exact blueprint, but multiple deals for other quarterbacks create a framework for the kinds of conversations that the Chargers and Herbert will have about guarantees, cash flow and other details of a deal they hope will keep them in business together for many years to come.