Brock Purdy a few weeks away from throwing

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The 49ers signed quarterback Brandon Allen this week in order to ensure that they have enough healthy players at the position for their offseason program while waiting for Brock Purdy to be cleared to return from right elbow surgery.

Purdy’s next major milestone in that recovery is a few weeks off. General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR that Purdy, who had surgery on March 10, is a few weeks away from being able to start throwing and called that an “inflection point” in a rehab process that’s expected to take about six months.

“I just got a report from the trainers,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So week 12, that’s where he can actually go out, start lobbing a football. And according to the surgeon, you start getting a little better read on exactly where he’s at right about then.”

Once Purdy is throwing, the 49ers will start to gather a better idea if he’ll be ready to play early in the regular season. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job if Purdy is unable to play.

1 responses to “Brock Purdy a few weeks away from throwing

  1. All the 9ers moves at QB seem designed to allow the team to say that Trey won the competition to be the starter so that their picking him at #3 is validated. Purdy’s still banged up, and undersized, and Sam is as solid a #2 as any team’s got, but Trey is one of, if not the most expensize QB draft picks in nfl history.

