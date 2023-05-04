Brock Purdy a few weeks away from throwing

Getty Images

The 49ers signed quarterback Brandon Allen this week in order to ensure that they have enough healthy players at the position for their offseason program while waiting for Brock Purdy to be cleared to return from right elbow surgery.

Purdy’s next major milestone in that recovery is a few weeks off. General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR that Purdy, who had surgery on March 10, is a few weeks away from being able to start throwing and called that an “inflection point” in a rehab process that’s expected to take about six months.

“I just got a report from the trainers,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So week 12, that’s where he can actually go out, start lobbing a football. And according to the surgeon, you start getting a little better read on exactly where he’s at right about then.”

Once Purdy is throwing, the 49ers will start to gather a better idea if he’ll be ready to play early in the regular season. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job if Purdy is unable to play.