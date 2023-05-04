CeeDee Lamb: Very excited about future with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys exercised their option on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb‘s contract for the 2024 season and executive vice president Stephen Jones said recently that a long-term extension is on the team’s radar.

Both developments suit Lamb just fine. The wideout was asked about his future with the franchise on Wednesday night and he said he’s not thinking about playing football anywhere other than Dallas.

“I’m very excited, Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.”

Contract extensions are also on the table for quarterback Dak Prescott and cornerback Trevon Diggs, so the Cowboys will have plenty to keep them busy at the negotiating table in the coming months.