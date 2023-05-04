Chiefs reportedly will play consecutive years in Germany

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2023, 9:25 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last year, Germany got the old GOAT. This year, and next year, Germany will be getting the new GOAT.

Via the Kansas City Star, the German newspaper Bild reports that the Chiefs will play in Germany not only in 2023 but also in 2024.

Per the report, they’ll host the Bears on November 12 or November 19 in Frankfurt — and then in 2024 they’ll face the Panthers in Munich.

Last year’s Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Germany, featuring Tom Brady in his final (for now) season, was a rousing success. The league already is speaking openly about the possibility of creating a four-team European division.

If/when that happens, two would be in London. At least one of the other two would land in Germany. If not both.

7 responses to “Chiefs reportedly will play consecutive years in Germany

  4. From Kansas City, this blows. These international games are a waste and steal games, home and road, from NFL fans in the states….you know, where the league MADE ALL OF IT’S MONEY.

  5. Frankfurt is the epicentre for American football in Europe, the atmosphere for that game will rival anything you have in the US for any sport.
    2032 will see an extra league added to the current NFL, Frankfurt, Munich and London are almost certainly going to be playing on your shores in the future.

  6. This is fantastic. International growth is vital for the NFL’s continued success. More exposure, more fans means a healthier league, which means that the existing fans will continue to have the football we love.

