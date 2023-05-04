Construction on Bills stadium to begin after Erie County Legislature approval

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT
The Bills are set to begin building their new stadium.

The team announced that construction “will now begin in earnest” after the Erie County Legislature approved the stadium agreement on Thursday. The agreement calls for a 30-year lease at the new stadium, which is being built across from Highmark Stadium.

“Now that all the negotiations are over, we are excited to begin the physical phase of this project, which will lead to the opening of the stadium,” Bills executive vice president and COO Ron Raccuia said in a statement. “Major construction in June will begin with excavation. The final design elements are never really final, but it’s extremely dialed in at this point.”

The stadium is expected to be completed in time for the Bills to play there during the 2026 season.

10 responses to “Construction on Bills stadium to begin after Erie County Legislature approval

  1. “The team announced that construction “will now begin in earnest” after the Erie County Legislature approved the stadium agreement on Thursday.”

    “Major construction in June will begin with excavation.”

    May 4th … June … meh.

  2. It wasn’t that long ago that the idea of the Bills staying in Buffalo was in doubt, and the team was mired in mediocrity. Things were kind of bleak.

    I appreciate every single story about the new stadium, and everything else. No more “Toronto Bills” or “LA Bills.” Life is good.

  3. All the money to build a brand new stadium that can never host a Super Bowl or any event from November to March. Make it make sense.

  5. Build stadium check. Raise season ticket prices check. Raise parking fees check. Raise food and beverage prices check. Charge to go to rest rooms check. Be carefull what you wish for.

  7. I’m all for it! When it comes to future naming rights, I’m wondering whether Josh Allen himself will the buy the rights to name it Josh Allen Stadium since 1) the Bills are paying him enough (~$250 million) where he could actually afford it, and 2) the stadium possibly would not have been built if he hadn’t come along and turned the team’s fortunes around. Sounds crazy, but with QB salaries what they are these days, many could afford to do it!

  8. coldbeer39 says:
    May 4, 2023 at 2:52 pm

    Build stadium check. Raise season ticket prices check. Raise parking fees check. Raise food and beverage prices check. Charge to go to rest rooms check. Be carefull what you wish for

    Yes, and also be “carefulL” how you spell….

  9. I will never understand why city councils agree to fork over millions and millions of dollars to billionaires so their team can have a new place to play (and make more money). The taxpayers foot the stadium bills but most taxpayers can’t afford to buy tickets to see the games. It is truly amazing how Americans allow the wealthy to screw over the average person.

  10. Quick example –

    The state pays no money – Bills move. State loses money.

    The state pays $100 – they get $200 in return.

    Basic economics.

