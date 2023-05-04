Dan Arnold agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles have added a tight end.

Dan Arnold has agreed to a one-year deal with Philadelphia, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Arnold has spent most of the last two seasons with the Jaguars. While he began 2021 with the Panthers, Carolina traded him to Jacksonville in late September of that season. He then appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars in 2022, playing 15 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 29 percent of special teams snaps.

Arnold finished last year with nine catches for 135 yards.

Arnold entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Saints back in 2017. He’s also spent time with the Cardinals.

In 59 career games with 11 starts, Arnold has recorded 95 catches for 1,258 yards with seven touchdowns.