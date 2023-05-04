D’Andre Swift looking forward to being “piece to the puzzle” with Eagles

Getty Images

It wasn’t long after the Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round last Thursday that thoughts turned to what the deal might mean for D'Andre Swift.

The Lions had already signed David Montgomery as a free agent and using a high pick on Gibbs made it hard to see much of a future for Swift in Detroit. As it turned out, Swift wasn’t long for the team.

Swift was traded to the Eagles last Saturday and he said on Wednesday that there “was a lot of emotions all at one time” upon hearing the news. Swift was frustrated by how things played out in Detroit, but happy about going back to his hometown and, ultimately, fired up about being part of an offense that played in the Super Bowl last season.

“I kind of stayed up the last couple of nights just thinking about it,” Swift said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Like I said, great opportunity with this offensive line, this coaching staff — I’m in a great running back room, first and foremost, with the guys that have been here. I’m just excited to get to work each day and be a piece to the puzzle, that’s it.”

Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and Trey Sermon are on hand in the backfield in Philadelphia, but the departure of Miles Sanders left a lot of snaps available and Swift should have a good chance of claiming a good chunk of them come the fall.